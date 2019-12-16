Merry Christmas one and all, and an extra special Christmas to anyone out there who received a brand new gift card or code for the Google Play Store this year. Why? Because you get to use this guide. Bully for you, old chum.

Right here we're going to lay out everything you need to know in order to redeem codes and gift cards for the Google Play Store, whether that's in the app on your phone, or in browser.

Just read below for absolutely everything you need to know…

Redeeming on your Android phone

Luckily, redeeming any gift card or code for the Google Play Store on your Android phone is, as you might expect, pretty straightforward and simple. Thank goodness.

All you'll need here is the Google Play Store installed on your phone, and to be logged in to your account. Pretty simple, considering you should already have those things in place. Now just follow these instructions…

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device while connected to the internet

Tap the Menu, and scroll down to find the Redeem option - it's near the bottom

Enter your code, and then tap the redeem button.

That should be everything! Sure, it's a bit of a shame that it can't scan your code with a camera like you can with iOS devices and codes for the App Store or iTunes, but eh, it works well enough, even if it is a bit bare bones.

Redeeming on PC or in browser

Luckily, it doesn't get much easier than redeeming codes on your PC or in your browser, and yes, it's very simple here. Again, no camera nonsense, but we don't need it.

All you need to do is visit this link right here while logged in to your Google Account in your browser

Enter your code

Click redeem

Yes, it really is that simple.

Just double-check that you're logged into the correct Google Account before you enter any codes, especially if you're the type to use multiple accounts for work. I won't make that mistake again…