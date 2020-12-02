Updated December 3, 2020: New entries added

Football is going through a bit of a sticky patch right now. Empty stadia and fussy VAR systems have taken much of the energy out of the professional game, while the grass roots game has been hugely disrupted by various lockdowns.

All we can say is: thank goodness for football games. Due to the sheer breadth and depth of the mobile football game market, it's possible to sate your football fix with a simple download. Or even 25 downloads, if you wish to be comprehensive.

The following list of top football games covers an awful lot of ground. If you thought that all football games were more or less the same, you're in for a shock.

We've got arcade kick-arounds, in-depth simulators, and lots of weird hybrids that don't comfortably fit into any easy categorisation.

Let us know if we've left your favourite iOS football game out in the comments below.