Updated September 26, 2020: New entries added

If you thought that mobile word games were all Scrabble this, Boggle that, and crossword compendium-the-other, you're dead wrong.

I mean, there is some of that. Who doesn't love a good word scramble, after all?

But there's also a great deal of ingenuity and variety to the word game genre these days. Savvy developers have started folding in elements of other genres, from survival games to narrative adventures.

The humble word game is no longer so humble, but rather is a source of some genuinely interesting experiments and mash-ups.

If you're the type of person who likes sitting down with a good crossword of a weekend, you'll find plenty to love in the following list. But those after something a little different to the usual match-three puzzlers and idle clickers should find something of interest too.

Have we left your favourite word game out? Let us know in the comments below.