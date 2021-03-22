Updated: Original list by Mark Brown, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 22nd, 2021.

What the heck is augmented reality? Well, it's somewhere in the middle between virtual reality and boring old normal reality.

Your phone shows you the real world, using the camera, but lays robots, Pokemon, information, dinosaurs, dog ears, and ghosts on top. Using AR, you can get a feel of being in the game - seeing the game itself overlayed on your actual surroundings in real life.

What you get is reality that's just a bit more interesting than reality.

