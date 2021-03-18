Updated: Original list by Jon Mundy, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 18th, 2021.

Remember when we used to play multiplayer games in the same room as our friends? Crazy times.

Nowadays, of course, we're all too spread out and busy/lazy to haul our backsides over to someone else's house for our competitive gaming kicks. Consoles embraced the whole online gaming thing ages ago, but nowadays you can also get online with your Android phone or tablet. This is so much easier than lugging your entire setup to your friends house or paying to use a computer at some sort of computer hub.

And we're not even talking about those take-it-in-turns mobile-friendly games here. We're talking real-time competition, like the games you play on your console. We've assembled five top real-time online multiplayer games for Android from across the genre spectrum, so it's not just for hardened shooter fanatics.