Updated: Original list by Jon Mundy, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 18th, 2021.
Remember when we used to play multiplayer games in the same room as our friends? Crazy times.
Nowadays, of course, we're all too spread out and busy/lazy to haul our backsides over to someone else's house for our competitive gaming kicks. Consoles embraced the whole online gaming thing ages ago, but nowadays you can also get online with your Android phone or tablet. This is so much easier than lugging your entire setup to your friends house or paying to use a computer at some sort of computer hub.
And we're not even talking about those take-it-in-turns mobile-friendly games here. We're talking real-time competition, like the games you play on your console. We've assembled five top real-time online multiplayer games for Android from across the genre spectrum, so it's not just for hardened shooter fanatics.
It's perhaps ironic that we start this celebration of live online gaming with a virtual approximation of that most turn-based of sports. But Super Stickman Golf 2 isn't your average game of genteel ball-whacking.
Race Mode sees up to three players aiming to sink their putts on the same hole simultaneously. The quickest is the winner. Add this to the game's fantastical course design, and you have a fast-paced multiplayer game that only loosely resembles golf.
Forget the dumb single player mode - Modern Combat 5 is all about competitive play. This is pretty much the best attempt at replicating Call of Duty's magic formula on mobile yet, and that means a suitably compelling multiplayer mode.
It's got well designed levels, solid match-making, more-than-adequate touch controls, and an addictive loadout-tweaking progression system that will keep you blasting for hours.
Asphalt 9: Legends is a hyper-realistic racing game where you can drive your car across so many realistic and beautiful places, racing against other players to be the fastest on the track. There are tons of different cars to choose from, maps to take on, and content to enjoy.
And, you can show off your driving skills against your friends, beating them in real time.
4
Arcane Legends
Find out more about
There's one real-time online multiplayer genre that you might not think you can replicate on mobile - the MMORPG. Spacetime Studios would beg to differ.
Arcane Legends is arguably the best of the company's efforts, offering a colourful fantasy world in which to meet up with other players and embark on epic loot-filled quests. PvP combat is supported, and you can even drag pets into battle with you.
What's more, the game works across platforms, so you'll be playing with iOS and Chrome desktop players as well as your Android brethren.
Minecraft is a large and blocky open-world game where you and your friends can explore, mine, fight mobs, find diamonds and build. There is a lot of possibilities in this game - you can work together to survive or make a cool structure, spread out all on your own, or even start destroying each other's builds. It's really up to you when it comes to what you want to do in this game.