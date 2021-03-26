Updated: Original list by Chris Priestman, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 26th, 2021.
I love cats for many reasons. Cuddles, purring, and their jumping ability are certainly at the top. But they can also be little devils that knock things off shelves and bring dead mice into your home.
This dual personality - the lovely and the naughty - has become an attractive trait to have in games. Cats are inherently cute, but they also use this to their advantage when up to mischief. When it comes to these fury friends, there are so many different games featuring them! However we took the time to find the best of the best.
Expect to see some of these catty traits in the video game cats below. Let's get to it...
Cats in Time is a puzzle game where you must rescue and save cats, finding them in all sorts of places, so that you can save time! Each of these cats are stuck in 3D Dioramas, where you need to figure out a way to unlock them, solving various puzzles and rotating the machines, so that you can then save these cats. It's relaxing and fun to play!
Do you ever wish your cat would bring you stolen items? Random items you will never really need? Well, KleptoCats 2 allows you to create a sort of home for a bunch of cats, who come and go as they please. These cats bring you gifts - stolen gifts from various other people - and you can reward them with food and a home. It's a cute game full of cats!
Bright Paw is another puzzle game, but on a more serious note. You play as a little cat, uncovering the mystery as to what happened to your owners. They seem to have been up to far more than just petting you and letting you be a king - and now that they are gone, you need to wander around their home and figure out exactly what was going on here.
Cat Bird is a beautiful pixel-art platformer where you play as a little cat with wings, able to fly over obstacles, just trying to make your way back home. there are lots of different challenges within this world, from hazards to beautiful environments for you to explore. And what's cooler than being a cat with wings!
Cat Quest is an adventure RPG where you play as a cat character, who can move around the world, attack enemies and find treasure! Like many RPGs, you are able to level up your character and complete side-quests, all in the cat theme. This game has a lot of dungeons, loot, items and world to explore - and is less hardcore than other similar titles, which is welcome.
Maybe, you love cats more than the next person. Maybe, you'd like to play a game where you can date cats. We don't judge here at Pocket Gamer. In Purrfect Date, you are a scientist who has turned into a cat and now can date cats while you try to find a way to turn all of the cats back into humans! It's a funny narrative driven game where you can, in fact, date cats.
Nom Cat is a game all about a cat's need to eat. You are able to tap and hold open a cat's mouth, looking to eat tasty treats but close your mouth when yucky things come your way. It's a very simple one-button game, but one well worth taking a look at if you like cats! Nom Cat even has some famous cats you may have seen before...
If you think that cats hate water, then you've never played Sailor Cats. This is a semi-idle game where you can dip into the game, do a bit of fishing, open a bottle that has washed up, unlock a new cat and then let your cats soak up some sun while you go off to deal with the laundry. It's a cute cat game full of so many different cats to collect and play around with!
Cat Tap shows the chaos that being a cat can be. In Cat Tap you are able to tap around the table, knocking off dishes and making sure that the table never gets full! Over time, there is more challenges in this game - you will find some dishes are hot so you will need to wait for them to cool down while others take a few taps to get rid of them! It's a fun game.
Space Cat Evolution is a merge-style game where you take planets that currently have no cats and then start evolving cats on that planet. Merging them will then create more cats, which can eventually settle the planet, allowing the expansion of cat kind in all of the galaxy. It's another really cute game that you can play casually as you take over the galaxy.