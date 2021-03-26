Updated: Original list by Chris Priestman, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 26th, 2021.

I love cats for many reasons. Cuddles, purring, and their jumping ability are certainly at the top. But they can also be little devils that knock things off shelves and bring dead mice into your home.

This dual personality - the lovely and the naughty - has become an attractive trait to have in games. Cats are inherently cute, but they also use this to their advantage when up to mischief. When it comes to these fury friends, there are so many different games featuring them! However we took the time to find the best of the best.

Expect to see some of these catty traits in the video game cats below. Let's get to it...