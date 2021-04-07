Updated: Original list by Jon Mundy, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on April 7th, 2021.
iPhone gaming appeals to a far broader crowd than the traditional consoles do. And that's largely down to accessibility.
While 12-button control pads tend to put off the uninitiated, anyone with a working finger can use a touchscreen.
Even within the field of iOS games, though, there are degrees of complexity. Put simply, they don't get any easier than the one-button game.
To many, one-button games represent the purest form of gaming. You don't have to worry about virtual D-pads; handset orientation; or even assorted swipes and prods. All you have is a single virtual command and some ingenious gameplay designed around that binary control system.
Here are ten of our favourite one-button games on iPhone, then. What are your favourites, mind?
Say No! More is a really funny narrative driven game where you play as someone who has just learned the power of saying No. You can say no in a bunch of different ways, but it only takes one tap (or a tap and hold) to announce NO to whoever is trying to bother you or interact with you. This game is really a fun time, and the story really has a lot of twists.
Swordshot is an intense, one-button game where you need to time your sword to get through moving objects and attack an enemy. It's one of those games that will make your rage, but there are decisions to be made - from getting upgrades to using your extra lives, you will need to plan ahead well and keep your cool in this game.
Playerless: One Button Adventure is a funny game where you must enter into other games and fix strange bugs, while trying to battle a self aware AI. It's got a lot of different and impossible bugs, with some fun puzzles when it comes to trying to solve them. It's a great game for those looking for a bit of a challenge and a fun narrator to guide you through.
13
OCO
OCO is a one button platformer where you move around a minimalistic world, creating a trail and interacting with a bunch of different types of platforms. You can end up auto-jumping over a gap or falling into a pit. There is some lovely music to this game and a pretty nice level creation area, if you are up for the challenge of making your own level.