Top 10 best iOS tank games for iPhone and iPad
If you are a fan of tank games and are looking for games that feature them to play on iOS, then this list is just for you. In this post, we will cover the top 10 best iOS tank games for iPhone and iPad that you must try.
Thousands of tank games are available on the App Store, but only a handful of them are good and worth playing. So, if you are tired of downloading random titles and then deleting them just after five minutes, this list of top iOS tank games will save you a lot of time.
Also Read:
We will keep updating this list when more titles arrive on iOS or if any of these receive an update. We will also mention any significant changes that we spot each time. So let's get into our list of the best iOS tank games for iPhone and iPad.
1
Hills of Steel 2
Hills of Steel 2 is a fun free-to-play real-time 3v3 physics-based team tank battler. It features over eight modes, including team survival, bunker bash and race duel.
There are over 17 tanks that you can choose from. You can also customize your vehicles and change how they work. It also has social features. You can make friends and play together to dominate battles.
Unlike other tank games for iOS, the gameplay is a bit different here not only you are in a fight against other tanks, but you are also racing them. You have to race through the hills with your allies and dominate.
2
Tank Stars
Developed and published by Playgendary, Tank Stars is one of the best iOS tank games available. With around 150K reviews, it has an average rating of 4.4 on the App Store, which gives you an idea of how good it is.
The gameplay is quite fun and straightforward. You take part in tank duels, and the objective is to take down the enemy tank before it takes you down. There are many deadly weapons you can choose from. You have to upgrade weapons to make your tank powerful and break back as you progress.
3
GunboundM
Released last year, GunboundM has established itself as one of the best tank games. It's a turn-based online tank shooter where you participate in PvP battles.
It's a fully-fledged game featuring season competition and rewards. The best part is that it receives regular updates, which keeps the game fresh and engaging.
GunboundM is easy to play but hard to master. There are over 15 tanks and over 45 weapons to pick from. There are also power-ups that will give special effects to the missiles.
4
Rocket Bot Royale
If you love tanks and battle royale, then Rocket bot Royale is a perfect fit for you. It's a 2D animated tank battle royale where you fight against other vehicles to be the last one standing on the battleground. The action takes place on a sinking island, which adds a lot more fun as you can also eliminate others by making them fall off the island.
It's a high-speed action game where missiles are flying all everywhere. You will need quick reflexes if you aim to win. Rocket bot Royale is a new title released on iOS in April 2022. It's a hidden gem. If you love fast-paced tank action, then do give it a try.
5
Mad Tank
MadTank is a Tank vs Zombies game developed and published by Game Duo. It has an average rating of 4.7 on the App Store. In MadTank, you get to control a tank and try to survive against hordes of zombie waves. There are over 40 different types of cannon that you can choose for your vehicle.
As you take down more zombies, you unlock and get to upgrade your cannons. MadTank uses simple one-touch controls and is an excellent option for anyone looking for a new casual tank game.
6
Pocket Tanks
Pocket Tanks is a classic tank battle game and is my personal favourite. It was first released in 2001 on Windows, and BlitWise Productions brought it to iOS in 2012. It's a 1v1 or 2v2 turn-based artillery game which is simple to learn but hard to master.
The objective is to score more points than the enemy teams before both teams run out of weapons. Before jumping into battles, you and the opponent get to choose your weapons out of a pool turn-wise, and then you get to use these weapons and score points. Pocket Tanks features over 145 different weapons.
7
PvPets: Tank Battle Royale
PvPets: Tank Battle Royale is a battle royale. Though, it's pretty different from any other similar games. The graphics are cartoony, and cute pets control the tanks. You can choose lions, tigers or bears and customize them to look unique.
In PvPets, around 20 tanks fight in a 3-minute battle to be the last one standing. Before jumping into action, you have to choose your favourite pet and strap them into a customized tank. The gameplay is fast-paced, easy to learn, but hard to master.
8
Tanks a Lot - War of Machines
Tanks a Lot - War of Machines is a fun multiplayer 3v3 battler where you build your tank and try to dominate in the PvP action. You can also choose to play with or against your friends.
It features four dynamic and fun modes: deathmatch, battle royale, Tank-O-Ball (It's football but with tanks) and Brawl. There are a lot of weapons you can choose to attach to your vehicles, such as tasers, plasma cannons and much more. It's a perfect blend of battle royale and a tank game.
9
Pico Tanks
Pico Tanks is also a fast-paced 3v3 brawler where you can create your own unique tank. Developed by Panda Arcade, Pico Tanks focuses mainly on team strategy. It's a free-to-download title with optional in-app purchases.
It features thousands of possible gameplay-changing combinations. You can form a team with your friends and compete in battles across multiple maps and game modes such as holding the flag, fetching the cargo and team deathmatch. It also features in-game voice chat to communicate with your teammates and discuss tactics.
10
World of Tanks Blitz - 3D War
We have saved the best for the last. World of Tanks Blitz - 3D War is probably the most famous tank battler that you can get for iOS. It's developed and published by Wargaming and is an MMO shooter. It features a 7x7 format where you take your battle machines and try to win in the massive battles.
There are various types of tanks, maps and game modes. It features realistic World War vehicles from the USSR, Germany, France, Japan, Great Britain, China, the USA, and many other countries. There are over 400 different tanks to choose from.
You can also customize equipment and change guns to make your tank stronger. There is also an option to apply camouflage to increase your chances of survival on the ground.
With this, we come to the end of our list of the top 10 best iOS tank games for iPhone and iPad. If you think we missed out on anything that should be on this list, then do let us know in the comments below.
Top 15 best free Switch games