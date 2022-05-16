Arknights' track "Immutable" gains recognition as composer Robert Wolf receives G.A.N.G. nomination

Arknights, Hypergryph's anime-themed tower defence game with strategic elements, has even more reasons to hook players in apart from its stunning visuals and engaging gameplay. Going hand-in-hand with the game's top-notch aesthetics, the music of the game has recently received recognition as composer Robert Wolf bags a Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.) nomination for “Best Original Song”.

In particular, the Arknights track “Immutable” has been selected by the G.A.N.G. advisory board members along with other nominated games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, League of Legends, Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

A composer at Hexany Audio, Wolf has also crafted masterpieces on games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. “Melissa Kaplan’s lyrics and stunning vocals really brought this song together and gave it its ethereal quality. She provided me with not only a beautiful lead but also plenty of background vocals to work with," he says.

On May 25th, the winners will be announced among 27 categories at the annual award show via Twitch.

If you're eager to give the game a go yourself to see what the fuss is all about, you can download Arknights on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website for more info as well, join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page, or have a look at the embedded clip above to know more details about the magic behind the scenes.

