Arknight's latest update introduces Season 8 of the Contingency Contract - Operation Dawnseeker

It’s been one story event after the other on Arknights as the A Light Spark in Darkness event recently concluded. Yostar has now announced the launch of Season Eight of the strategic mobile RPG’s Contingency Contract, which follows season seven’s Operation Pine Soot. The current event has been titled Dawnseeker and tasks players with a visibility problem caused by certain special environmental effects. And like with every update, the item shop will feature a new outfit and furniture set, with some returning ones as well.

Dawnseeker is already active for players and will be available until September 13th. Contingency Contract Season Eight’s permanent site is Kazimierz Grand Knight Territory Bar District where players will be faced with a difficult challenge as the enemies are invisible. The battle will be tricky because units cannot be placed in the range of invisibility and enemy units cannot be targeted. While these fights will be quite tough, the satisfaction of completing them will be much greater.

Players will go up against some big names as well as they will take on The Candle Knight Viviana, Nightzmora Follower and The Last Kheshing, Tola, and numerous other foes. To aid them in battle, the Knight Trophy will be employed to tackle the visibility problem. It will make visualizing the opponents easier so that they can be defeated, but it will be crucial to select the right group of operators and use unique strategies.

The update also introduces the Glen Sonata outfit for Asbestos in the Contingency Contract store which is available for free. Participants can grab the Dawnseeker Pennant as well, alongside the Operation Dawnseeker Engraved Medal Set. Cardigan’s Cheerful Guardian makes a return too. To top it off, a lot of resources like Epic Specialist & Supporter Tokens, Polymerization Preparations, Module Data Blocks, Optimized Devices, LMDs, Tactical Battle Records, and Furniture Parts will be available too.

Begin Operation Dawnseeker by downloading Arknights now for free.