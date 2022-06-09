Arknights enters into the sevent season of Contingency Contracts with Operation Pine Soot

Arknights, the strategic mobile RPG has just begun a new season of its Contingency Contract event. titled Operation Pine Soot, the seventh event in the series will feature a bunch of customizable challenges and enemies who carry the Mark of Hui and Ming. Additionally, Aka receives a new outfit and some older ones return too. Check out more about this season’s happenings below.

Arknight’s Contingency Contract #7: Operation Pine Soot begins today June 9th, and will run all the way up to June 23rd. Throughout the event, players will have to clear levels and complete challenges in order to gather Contract Bounties, Operation Agreements, and boost level evaluation. Plus, no sanity will be lost so everyone has an added bonus for the entirety of the event.

That’s not the only benefit though. The next two weeks will see the Supply stages being active as well, meaning players can gather all the resources they will require. Furthermore, special Operation Pine Soot Supplies will be granted on the basis of Operation Agreement earnt. Arknights also sees the addition of two new sites with this update.

One of these will be a Permanent Site that will feature a special terrain containing the Mark of Hui and Ming. It will switch properties between Hui and Ming and Free will debut as a boss enemy. Next are the Rotating Sites which will now also contain terrains from the last season as daily stages. The highly-awaited Headhunting will also be recreated in season seven.

On the rewards side of things, players can expect to get their hands on new outfits like the Healing Hand, Evil Heart for Aka, the Operation Pine Soot Engraved Medal Set, Elite Materials, LMD, Battle Records, Chips, and a lot more. Outfits like Legacy and Secret Sanctuary make a rerun as well.

Begin participating in Operation Pine Soot by downloading Arknights for free on the App Store and Google Play.