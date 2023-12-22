Arknights Hortus de Escapismo Event introduces the lost monastery Sanctilaminium Ambrosii

Three new operators join the game including Executor, a 6-Star Reaper Guard

Mobile RPG Arknights is hosting its Hortus de Escapismo event, a side story event that focuses on the Sanctilaminium Ambrosii. In Arknights, the Sanctilaminium Ambrosii was a mobile monastery built by Iberia and Laterano. Once a paradise, the monastery vanished for 60 years after accidentally journeying into the barrenlands while seeking refuge.

During the event, which will run through January 11, you can complete stages to gain rewards like the five-star Operator Insider and the exclusive Insider's Token. You’ll also have a chance to earn select pieces of the Ambulacrum Ambrosii furniture set, Recruitment Permits, Battle Records, Elite Materials and much more.

The Hortus de Escapismo event also brings three new operators to the game. Saint Federico Giallo, aka Executor, is a 6-star Reaper Guard. As Executor, you'll have a chance to strike twice, with the probability increasing with each unit of ammunition used during the skills activation period. Pope Yvangelista XI tasked Executor with retrieving the lost monastery.

Spuria, a new 5-Star Geek Specialist, was a member of the lost monastery search and rescue team. Her attacks can temporarily stun an opponent, double strike, or disregard some of the enemy’s DEF. Spuria also has a unique talent, Differential Reloading Experiment, that lets her perform well as a ranged DPS Operator.

The third and final new operator is Insider, a 5-Star Marksman Sniper capable of enhancing the unit's ammo capacity once you’ve had him on the field for a few seconds through his Fire Support talent. He can also randomly boost the ammo limit of one Laterano Operator's ability.

In addition to the new operators, the Hortus de Escapismo event also adds four new outfits from the 0011 Series and Test Collection.