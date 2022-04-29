Arknights has launched the 2022 Thank-You Celebration event with new side story Near Light

Arknights has just launched this year’s Thank-You Celebration with a new side story called Near Light. It sees Nearl’s return to Kazimierz, where she takes part in the Major once more. As the story progresses, secrets of the neon city will be uncovered. Additionally, the update features seven new operators, outfits, furniture sets, and more.

Near Light will run all the way up to May 26th and it follows Maria Nearl’s return to the Major in Kazimierz as she aims to fight the corruption there. The event will reveal more information about the Kazimierz Armorless Union and other internal stories. Another feature in this update is Your Desk. Players will have to complete tasks from the main forces of Kazimierz to earn prestige and at certain levels, this will help unlock more illustrations, stories, and special stages.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Thank-You Celebration will run until May 12th and features its own set of rewards. Login rewards like Justice Knight, Myrtle's new outfit Light Gold Celebration and a lot more will be given to everyone for ten days. In addition, players can also redeem 10-roll headhunting permits and 14 free daily login pulls. Furthermore, the event shop will feature 5-star operator Wild Mane’s Tokens, furniture pieces, Headhunting Permits, elite materials and more as rewards for completing quests that are part of the update.

Here's also a quick look at the seven new operators being introduced to Arknights:

Nearl the Radiant Knight

Flametail

Corroserum

Wild Mane

Honeyberry

Pudding

Justice Knight

Finally, the item shop will feature a novel EPOQUE Collection for Pallas, Poca and Andreana and the new Kazimierz Broadcast Centre furniture set. As with every update, there will be some returning outfits and furniture sets as well.

Help Nearl combat corruption by downloading Arknights for free on the App Store and Google Play.