Legend of Ymir opens pre-registration for global mobile release

Legend of Ymir has opened pre-registration on mobile ahead of global release

The norse-inspired MMORPG sees you exploring a vast open world

Special rewards are also on offer to incentivise signing up

While it may have had a bit of an odd way of celebrating it (NFTs in 2025, odd), Legend of Ymir has undoubtedly made a huge splash when it comes to the Korean market. Now, developer and publisher Wemade have opened up pre-registration for the upcoming MMORPG as it's set to come to the West!

Legend of Ymir offers a new take on the Norse-inspired MMORPG. And while there are still the occasional anime-style trappings, it's a surprisingly faithful take on the history. Admittedly, there's a little bit of the show Vikings about it, but with a 3D open world, numerous combat and navigation abilities, it's one to watch.

With pre-registration now open, there naturally follows a whole host of incentives to sign up. This time around, for Legend of Ymir, it's the exclusive reward items, Einherjar’s Badge and Muninn’s Sphere.

There are also six simple pre-registration missions that're on offer to let you receive a currency called Wemix, which can be exchanged in-game for the Wemix currency. Reportedly set to be central to growth and progression in Legend of Ymir, it may well be worth ensuring you've grabbed a bit of it.

And if you already have Legend of Ymir lined up, it's also worth remembering there'll be a new sign-up event running for a total of seven weeks, rewarding you with a limited-time pre-registration coin for checking in once per week. After launch, you can exchange this for exclusive rewards such as Einherjar's helm and other in-game accessories.

Suffice it to say, then Legend of Ymir is shaping up to be an exciting new entry in the MMORPG genre on mobile.