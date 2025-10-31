Arknights: Endfield opens sign-ups for second closed beta test

This isn't the end(field)

Arknights: Endfield is opening sign-ups for its second closed beta

This time around, there's more story to experience and a new region to explore

The Factory System also takes top billing for a new take on the fan-favourite tower defence gameplay

While many of you are probably spending your time getting ready for Halloween or just settling down for a scary movie, some of you will want to rush straight to your computers. That's because Arknights: Endfield is set to open sign-ups for its second closed beta test!

Yes, you can get your hands on the upcoming spinoff early and give your feedback, with new major content additions and changes debuting in this latest version. By now, you probably know the procedure: head over to the official Arknights: Endfield site and sign up for a chance to get in! The second beta test is set to go live on November 28th, so you've got time to get those applications in.

But exactly what does this new closed beta boast? Well, you'll first of all be able to play through the storyline once more, this time with additional cutscenes and dialogue to enjoy. Meanwhile, the new Wuling region offers an enticing mixture of traditional eastern aesthetics with some sci-fi elements.

Beyond the end(field)

Not only that, but there's a whopping nine new operators for you to sink your teeth into, including the six-star Ardelia, Last Rite and Pogranichnik. Controls and visuals have also had a pass on PC and mobile, and combat has also had an overhaul to accompany its new boss encounters.

But I think what'll be most interesting is the best chance we've had yet to sink our teeth into the Factory system. This is one of the core selling points of Endfield, aside from the new 3D ARPG elements, and brings the tower defence aspects into the next gen. So be sure to check in for a chance to play, and maybe take some pictures with the new photo mode to share too!

Meanwhile, if you're not lucky enough to get in, you can still get your Arknights fix with the hit original. And if you do, be sure to check our Arknights tier list to see which operators are top of the charts for us!