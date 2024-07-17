Interview: Victor Cardozo talks Aoca Game Lab's vision, the Arida series and the Brazilian developer scene

During Gamescom Latam, I met with Brazilian developer Aoca Game Lab, who you might know from their survival adventure Arida: Backland's Awakening. Together, me and Victor Cardozo discussed the studio's vision alongside their plans for the Arida series.

Sure! I'm an entrepreneur, Art Director, and COO at Aoca Game Lab. Before founding Aoca in 2016, I ran a small studio from 2010 to 2023, which marked the beginning of my career in game development and entrepreneurship.

I met Filipe, my current partner at Aoca while co-founding a game development association with other game developers in Bahia, Brazil. We worked together for some years, and it became clear that our skills complemented each other.

I'm more technically inclined, and oriented to problem-solving and development, while Filipe excels in the human-centric aspects of game design, like narrative and storytelling. This complementary partnership laid the foundation for Aoca Game Lab.

We have a video that delves deeper into our story and concepts, which you can find below:

ARIDA is our series, the first game we launched in 2019 for pc, 2022 for mobile and we will launch for consoles in 2024. We are now developing ARIDA 2: Rise of the Brave.

ARIDA is a story of survival and adventure in the Brazilian backlands. You need to face the drought to explore the more arid regions, gather resources, and discover clues about the fate of Cícera, our protagonist.

Vision is paramount for us. We believe in the power of storytelling to share our family legacies and the often-overlooked history of Brazil. Our personalities are deeply rooted in our ancestral past, and we aim to reflect this in our work. ÁRIDA is built on these fundamental principles.

ÁRIDA explores critical themes such as internal migration within Brazil and its connection to the pre-civil war in 1896 - War of Canudos. This war is a pivotal moment in Brazilian history, showcasing the resilience of a single village against the Brazilian Military.

At Aoca Game Lab, our vision is to create games that leave a lasting impact on people's lives.

We launched on PC in 2019 and expanded to mobile (Android and iOS) in 2022. We're currently preparing for a console launch later this year.

Android has been our most successful platform to date. Despite initial concerns about the dominance of free-to-play games and the challenges of monetizing premium titles on mobile, we've achieved positive results with over 100,000 downloads.

Participating in Google's Acceleration program was instrumental in our success. It provided support and guidance, culminating in our selection as a Google Indie Games Fund recipient in 2023.

We learned a lot from our first game. Optimization, gameplay time, difficulty levels, and localization presented significant challenges. Despite these hurdles, the game exceeded expectations and provided invaluable experience.

We recognize the importance of continuous improvement to become a top-tier game developer over time. Our player consistently desired expanded content, including more quests, and a large game world. It's incredibly fulfilling to witness players connect with our stories and characters.

For sure! The lessons learned from ÁRIDA I underscored the immense potential of the mobile market and highlighted the importance of delivering exceptional player experience. As a result, we're committed to surpassing expectations with ÁRIDA II by developing it for all platforms.

We're excited to expand the ÁRIDA universe beyond gaming. Our recent launch of "ÁRIDA : The Art of ÁRIDA - Book I - Awakening" at Gamescom Latam, in partnership with a leading Brazilian publisher, was incredibly well-received. This art book offers a comprehensive look into the game's development, research, and core concepts. Notably, it's believed to be the first art book for a Brazilian game.

Currently, we're developing narrative scripts for potential video adaptations. We're actively exploring opportunities to expand the ÁRIDA IP into animation, audio series, and films. While specific announcements are forthcoming, we're eager to bring ÁRIDA to new audiences through these exciting mediums.

Brazil is a significant target market for mobile gaming, ranking among the top ten globally. Its diverse player base, encompassing a wide range of devices, and a rapidly growing gaming population make it a highly attractive market. While Brazil's gaming industry is relatively young, it has experienced substantial growth over the past decade.

The emergence of Gamescom Latam is poised to be a game-changer, mirroring the impact of its European and Asian counterparts in driving market expansion and fostering regional growth. We're excited about the potential of future Gamescom Latam events to attract new players and introduce Brazil to a global audience.