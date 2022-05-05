ARIDA: Backland's Awakening lets you explore the Brazilian backlands on Android devices this June 15th

Aoca Game Lab has announced the official launch of the mobile version of ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, coming to Android devices on June 15th (iOS launch to follow). The award-winning title takes players on an adventure as they explore the hinterland of Bahia in the 19th century.

ARIDA: Backland's Awakening follows the tale of a young country girl named Cícera as she makes her way and explores the Brazilian backlands. Set in the 19th century, the game tasks players with fighting the drought, gathering resources, discovering clues and trying to survive while venturing into the unknown.

You'll have to pick the right equipment for the right task, whether you're using a machete to open paths or sharpening your gear with grindstones when they grow blunt. You'll also have to learn different recipes, solve quests for village elders and discover the rich narratives of the Brazilian backlands.

ÁRIDA: Backland's Awakening was initially released for PC/Consoles in Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, German and English. If you're eager to give it a go on mobile, you can download the game soon when it officially launches on June 15th on the Google Play Store, with an iOS release to follow. It's a premium title that costs $2.00 a pop or your local equivalent. ­

