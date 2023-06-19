ARIDA: Backland's Awakening announces new Definitive Edition with major upgrades

Last year, Aoca Game Lab released a mobile port of their award-winning PC title, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening. It originally launched on Android followed by an iOS release a few months later. The developers have just announced a Definitive Edition of the game, that is set to release next week. It brings major improvements that will significantly enhance players’ experience as they traverse through the Brazilian hinterlands.

ARIDA is known for its gripping narrative and captivating storyline, which becomes even more thrilling in the Definitive Edition. With the addition of new dialogues, players will be able to emotionally connect with the characters in a stronger sense as they learn more about the mysteries surrounding them.

Gameplay is also being expanded, making the title much smoother and more immersive. A map ensures easy navigation through the Brazilian backlands without getting lost. Players can also carry more stuff with them as inventory space has been raised. Moreover, new quests will unlock more secrets about the world of ARIDA.

Players looking for an extra challenge will be rewarded as well. ARIDA’s Definitive Edition includes two more difficulty modes, one of which is a survival mode. It puts players’ skills to the test as intricate strategies must be devised in order to endure the wilds. Even the most skilled players will be challenged.

ARIDA: Definitive Edition will release on June 23rd on the Play Store in Portuguese and English. This will be followed by an iOS and PC release in 11 more languages. It is a premium title that costs $2.99 or your local equivalent. For more information, visit the official website or join the community of followers on the Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.