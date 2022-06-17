ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, the mobile version of the popular PC survival crafting game, gets a slight delay to later this month

Development company Aoca Game Lab has announced the new release date for their mobile version of the PC game ÁRIDA: Backland’s Awakening. In our previous look at the game, it was mentioned that players could expect to get their hands on ÁRIDA on June 15th. This has been changed by the developers, and instead, interested gamers can tackle the Brazilian Backlands on June 30th.

To elaborate a bit, ÁRIDA sees you take on the role of Cicera after an intense drought changed daily life in the Backlands. Homes, production facilities, and recreational parks were all devastated along with the local animal population. It’s here where you’ll take control of Cicera, a younger child who will use the advice of family members and others around her to learn to survive and become strong enough to achieve her dream of reuniting her estranged parents.

So, of course, this is mostly a survival game. You’ll be navigating the post-drought wasteland to find resources, pieces of the story and history of the land, and crafting equipment that will help you survive better, all whilst also juggling your own needs like water and hunger. If you’re familiar with something like ARK: Survival Evolved or even Minecraft, you’ll have a good gist of what you’re meant to be doing within the world of ÁRIDA.

The prime focus of ÁRIDA, though, is almost certainly its desire to get across Brazilian culture in a respectful and clearly knowledgeable way. The tale tells of a torn-apart family surviving a harsh world only because they all care enough about each other to help one another learn and persist is ripe with metaphor, as is your end goal being to reunite a couple who lost their love. Throw those things in with the fact that the Backlands are littered with numerous side stories and smaller plots that each tells their own story and delves into the mythology behind the area and you’ve got a developer who’s done their research for certain.

If all of that sounds up your alley, you’ll be able to download ÁRIDA when it launches on Google Play on June 30th. A staggered Apple release is planned later this year as well, and if you’re truly hankering to get your hands on it, you could always give the PC version a go as well!