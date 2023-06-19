AdventureGames.ai brings 150 text-based games to Android and iOS using the power of AI chatbots

Indie developer EnsenaSoft has just announced the release of its latest project, AdventureGames.ai, a one-stop solution for all your immersive gaming needs. The title has employed the power of artificial intelligence in order to create a collection of 150 text adventure games for Android and iOS users.

AdventureGames.ai makes use of AI chatbots to create a unique storytelling experience tailored to each player’s choices. These AI models ensure that even the sky isn’t the limit of imagination and they whip together captivating worlds full of mystery, wonder, and suspense.

A few stories could be set in places like ancient ruins or mystical forests while others could be way ahead into the future with highly advanced cities where even deep space exploration is a possibility. The characters themselves will be fascinating and thanks to the power of AI, there are endless possibilities of where each tale will end.

But this sounds pretty much like your run-of-the-mill narrative game. What makes AdventureGames.ai different from the rest of the titles is the ability to converse with the characters. AI chatbots have made it so that players will not only play alongside them but also speak to them by engaging in dynamic dialogues.

These companions can quickly pick up the behaviour and interactions of players and modify themselves accordingly to generate apt responses. It really ups the realism factor offering significantly more immersion than similar games. All aspects like solving puzzles, negotiating, and uncovering secrets will be devised according to the communication.

The text-based aspect ensures that the game can be played with the speakers off, but a microphone is required as interactions are both verbal and written. Each experience may vary anything between six and sixteen minutes.

If you're interested, download AdventureGames.ai for free by clicking on your preferred link below.