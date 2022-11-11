Argent Twilight: Secrets of the Dark Orbs launches in more regions across the globe

Legendary publisher Nexon has announced that their character-collection RPG Argent Twilight: Secret of the Orbs has officially launched in Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong. After soft-launching in Canada and Malaysia in June earlier this year, this high fantasy gacha saw a good bit of success, and is now expanding its service to more of the world.

Argent Twilight is, at its core, a strategy game based around a colourful and vibrant anime world, not too dislike other gacha legend Genshin Impact in art style. With over three hundred heroes to pick from and a lovely combat system that encourages team building and strategic combinations of heroes, there’s a lot to dig here.

That combat is where Argent Twilight differentiates itself, as while on the surface it might look something akin to Raid: Shadow Legends or a similar game, its mechanics are wildly in-depth and very strategic. There’s everything from formations to deploy your units within to take advantage of positional buffs and attacks, to a quasi-grid-based and turn-based combat system, all of which utilises those unique character skills to make for a really engaging way to do battle.

On top of this, there’s also a PvP mode to test your skills against other players alongside the main story campaign and even Conquests, which act as this game’s raid bosses. These are huge and dangerous PvE bosses that require the best of characters to be fully upgraded and for you to be sure you understand your team composition.

To celebrate the opening of the new regions, Nexon is also hosting a log-in event that will hand out a ton of high-tier rewards like Diamond Feathers - which are free gacha rolls - as well as 5-star Skillbooks, EXP Boosts, Super Levelling Potions, and much, much more.

If you’ve been waiting to try out Argent Twilight yourself and you live within those previously mentioned regions, you can give it a go at either of the links below for free!