Arena Breakout announces second season as it amasses 80 million reigstered users

MoreFun Studios’ recently launched title, Arena Breakout, has seen smashing success in just a few weeks since its release. The highly anticipated tactical FPS releases on Android and iOS on July 14th and has already been downloaded a whopping 80 million times. While the game is currently in its first season, the developers have already revealed what players can expect in the second one.

Season two of Arena Breakout has been titled Battle For The Port. It is set to introduce a tonne of content such as the new Storm Warning mode, a new Port map, and a plethora of weapons. The upcoming season will also mark the beginning of a new series of seasons that have been planned for the game. Season two’s overview trailer gives a good look at what’s coming.

The new Storm Warning mode comes with two challenging boss fights against Ajax and Porrero. To make things even tougher, a thick fog will cover the entire map, bringing unknown weather effects that will further affect gameplay. Travelling safely without a flashlight will be nearly impossible. Although a torch will provide a visual advantage, it will just as easily give your position away in the heat of the battle.

Battle For The Port also comes with a new map that has aptly been named the Port. It is set in Guoyapos Bay City, which was the largest naval base in Kamona at one point in time. The city may seem big, but the enemies will always be closer than you think as fights will take place at every corner.

Finally, these battles will be completed with the new AN94, AEK, and ACE31 assault rifles, as well as another shotgun and revolver.

Arena Breakout’s Season 2: Battle For The Port is set to launch in October. Download the game now for free.