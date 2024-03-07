Celebrate Arena Breakout's Loot Derby event by winning a Level 4 Bullet Pack for Android in our latest giveaway

Android players can win themselves a Level 4 Bullet Pack

The giveaway is to celebrate the Loot Derby event

Entries will close at 5pm UK time today

Level Infinite's Arena Breakout is currently hosting an event called the Loot Derby, which sees competitors going up against one another to see who emerges as the Super Looter – a prestigious title indeed. The team has even released a music video to celebrate the occasion, which you can check out below.

But you know what's better than a music video? Free stuff. Level Infinite apparently agrees, so they reached out to us to host a giveaway. We've got a bunch of Android codes for ten lucky people that will unlock a Level 4 Bullet Pack. The only catch is they expire tomorrow, so if you're one of the winners, make sure to redeem it straight away.

How can you win one of these codes? Well, it's very straightforward. All you have to do is fill in this Google Form with all the required information and wait to see if you're a winner. The winners will then be chosen - at random - before the codes are sent out after the giveaway closes at 5 pm UK time today, March 7th.

Competition Rules

The competition closes on Thursday 7th March at 5:00 PM UK Time, and entries may not be accepted after this date.

You must fill in all the details requested in the Google Form for your entry to be considered.

The winner will be contacted by email shortly afterwards.

The competition is open to readers worldwide.

Pocket Gamer's parent company, Steel Media, has the final decision, and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the winners of the competition.

The competition is not open to employees of Steel Media, Level Infinite or any of their agents involved in setting up this competition.

By entering, you agree to these Competition Rules and Steel Media's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

