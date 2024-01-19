Arena Breakout launches new season with the Enter The Vault update

If you're ready to Enter The Vault, Arena Breakout has you covered with its latest S3 update. Expect to experience plenty of fresh content such as the television station map and new bosses among other goodies, which, of course, includes new weaponry as well.

In the latest update for Arena Breakout, you can look forward to infiltrating the new map to uncover its secrets. The mission comes with its own set of challenges as well, especially since the new bosses Kurt, Rolf and Bernard will be waiting to take you on in close-quarters combat.

Gear up for some action-packed team-based warfare as you aim to retrieve classified intel with your chosen faction. You'll also have to strategise the best loadout to equip yourself with in order to get to the prized vault ahead of the other team.

If all that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of Arena Breakout redeem codes to get your fill of more in-game goodies?

The latest update also adds firearms such as the Suomi submachine gun, the Groza, the AUG, and the FAMAS assault rifle, as you take sides between the Blackgold Universal or the White Wolf Squad.

Ready to stake your claim in this neverending war? If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Arena Breakout on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.