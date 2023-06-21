Arena Breakout announces release date as it crosses 10 million pre-registrations

After hosting numerous closed beta tests over the last few months, we finally know when MoreFun Studios’ highly anticipated shooter, Arena Breakout will release on Android and iOS. It’s the Escape from Tarkov experience mobile gamers have been waiting for and in less than a month, it will become possible.

Currently, pre-registration for Arena Breakout is ongoing with hordes of fans signing up for the game. In just a week of opening pre-registrations, the hardcore FPS shooter has already amassed a whopping 10 million subscribers from all over the world. That also means it’s going to be rewarded galore at launch.

When the game launches, players can expect to get their hands on 926 Medkits, Simple Surgical Packs, AMP-7 Assault Backpacks, FA Multipurpose Chest Rigs, 6B4 Helmets, KN Body Assault Armours, AP Tablets, AKM, Class 4 Ammo Choice Bundles, AKM Full Bundles right off the bat. With another few weeks of pre-registrations left, more rewards will also join the fray.

On top of that, Arena Breakout is also running a referral program, which allows players to earn even more goodies simply by spreading the word about the game. A unique referral link will be created for each player, which can be shared on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter, for the following prizes:

One friend invited – Standard Military Surgical Kit, 100D Battlefield Medkit

Three friends invited – AK-74N, 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition ×120

Five friends invited – 6B13 Body Armor, AK-74N, 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition ×120

15 friends invited – AKM Full Bundle

Arena Breakout releases globally on July 14th on both the App Store and Google Play. Those living in Brazil and the Philippines can get in on the action earlier as the game soft launches there on June 26th. Pre-registrations will continue to remain available through either of the links below.