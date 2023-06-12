Arena Breakout begins pre-registration with milestone and referral rewards as release date nears

MoreFun Studios has just opened the doors to pre-registrations for its highly anticipated title, Arena Breakout. The game is targeting a July release for both Android and iOS and it will be the mobile version of Escape from Tarkov everyone has been waiting for. Check out the video embedded below to get a feel of the game.

Arena Breakout has held quite a few successful closed beta tests over the year, which has led to the upcoming global release. Once the game officially launches, players can expect loads of changes based on player feedback including revamped controls, more immersive environments, better performance, more languages, and a bunch of new content.

Pre-registering will also prove to be quite beneficial because MoreFun Studios have announced milestone rewards which will be given to everyone at launch. Here are the rewards up for grabs:

500,000 Pre-Registrations – 926 Medkit, Simple Surgical Pack

1,000,000 Pre-Registrations – AMP-7 Assault Backpack, FA Multipurpose Chest Rig

2,000,000 Pre-Registrations – 6B4 Helmet, KN Assault Body Armor

5,000,000 Pre-Registrations – AP Tablet, AKM

10,000,000 Pre-Registrations – Class 4 Ammo Choice Bundle, AKM Full Bundle

On top of that, the game is also running a referral program. Players sharing their unique referral link on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter stand to win a bunch of additional goodies. Similar to pre-registration milestones, there are certain referral prizes as well:

One friend invited – Standard Military Surgical Kit, 100D Battlefield Medkit

Three friends invited – AK-74N, 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition ×120

Five friends invited – 6B13 Body Armor, AK-74N, 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition ×120

15 friends invited – AKM Full Bundle

If you're interested in learning more about the game, check out Stephen’s first impressions of Arena Breakout. For pre-registering click on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.