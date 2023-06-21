Fireball Wizard lets you hurl magic at foes across a retro platformer, out now on mobile and Steam

PID Games and ginTronic have announced the official launch of Fireball Wizard, letting players get their hands on the arcade platformer with retro vibes on iOS, Android and on Steam. Players will step into the shoes of a powerful pixelated wizard as they wield their magic across the enchanted land of Wizardonia.

In Fireball Wizard, there are more than 40 levels to take on as well as a wide variety of enemies to face on a quest to rid the once-peaceful land of evil spirits. Players will find plenty of secrets to uncover as they journey through 4 worlds with nostalgic pixel-art landscapes.

The game also features 9 different skins players can tinker around with to customise the titular protagonist. Plus, there are over 40 secret areas where players will have to solve puzzles and put two and two together to get to the riches hidden within. Of course, as the levels get progressively more difficult, players can also look forward to unlocking new abilities and spells that they can use to deal devastating damage against their foes.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Fireball Wizard on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.