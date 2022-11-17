Arena Breakout's Oceania Closed Beta Test is live now with a global launch planned next year

A couple of weeks ago, MoreFun Studios Group announced that they would be launching a closed beta test for their hyper-realistic FPS mobile game Arena Breakout soon. The time has finally come as the game’s beta test is now open in select regions.

Between November 18th and December 1st, players living in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines can enjoy the hardcore tactical shooter on their Android devices, which has already garnered immense success in China with over 40 million downloads. Of course, if you’re situated elsewhere, a simple VPN and region change should do the trick as well.

In case eager players miss out on participating in this closed beta test, there are more regional betas launching soon as well. In addition to that, Arena Breakout’s development is probably going at a good pace as the devs have also announced that the game will have a global launch next year.

If you haven’t heard about the game yet, Arena Breakout is an ultra-realistic shooter that seems to have been inspired by games like Escape from Tarkov. It promises to give players a console-like premium experience with state-of-the-art graphics, a target framerate of 60 FPS, dynamic weather, lifelike shadows, volumetric clouds, and highly immersive audio.

It features a unique light adaptation system that has been modelled after the human eye. As players move from dark to bright places or vice versa, the system mimics our eyes and readjusts just like we would in real life. Players will find constantly changing cloud patterns, sunsets moving as the water ripples, and smoke being produced with every grenade explosion.

The game aptly showcases how far our gaming technology has come - and the AI enemies will be no less. They can chart their own attack routes based on the player’s movements and can come up with an intricate attack plan according to the terrain too. Expect to be outflanked and ambushed all of a sudden because these bots won’t go down without a fight.

Download Arena Breakout’s closed beta test now from the official website.