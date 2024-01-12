Cooking Fever teams up with TGI Fridays to bring the restaurant chain into the management sim

In case you missed it, Nordcurrent has teamed up with TGI Fridays to bring Cooking Fever, well, fever, into the American restaurant chain. In particular, you can look forward to experiencing TGI Fridays within the restaurant management sim, where you can play around with the restaurant with a hundred branded elements from kitchenware to interior decors.

In the partnership between Cooking Fever and TGI Fridays, the gamified restaurant franchise will also offer a variety of mini-games and activities within the game, along with cross-promotions and special contests to look out for throughout the rest of the year.

According to Victoria Trofimova, CEO of Nordcurrent, "We value the opportunity to introduce a beloved restaurant brand, present in more than 60 countries, to gaming enthusiasts, and strengthen TGI Friday’s brand awareness. Also, the collaboration is going to reinforce Cooking Fever's position as a leading game in the simulation game industry, setting new standards for culinary-themed gaming experiences."

"This is the first time TGI Fridays has partnered with a video games company. The collaboration between Nordcurrent and TGI Fridays extends our brand into the digital realm, offering a meticulously crafted virtual representation of our iconic restaurant. TGI anticipates a mutually beneficial partnership that expands our reach, enhances brand recognition, and contributes to the ongoing success of our global restaurant chain," says Kathleen Schloth, SVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer at TGI Fridays.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? Why not take a look at our list of the best cooking games on Android?

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Cooking Fever on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.