Apple Arcade is kicking off the new year with three new games

Apple Arcade subscribers had quite a thrilling year in 2023 with tonnes of new games joining the platform. 2024 promises to be no different, which is evident by the three brand-new titles that have already launched. That’s not all because Apple has also revealed that BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team will be joining the service in February.

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

One of the most beloved virtual friend franchises of all time, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, is returning for another brand new adventure. Mametchi, the main protagonist of the story, embarks on a journey to restore harmony to the planet after a devastating meteor strike. With over 300 characters and regular updates, players will have a lot to do on this wholesome adventure.

Cornsweeper

Inspired by Minesweeper, Cornsweeper is a reimagined version of a fan-favourite logic puzzle game. It is a relaxing, meditative game which involves players popping delicious popcorn while avoiding explosions. Gameplay is accompanied by a lo-fi soundtrack infused with reggae beats. Expect to see a lot of Jamaican influence, given that’s where the developer hails from.

Blackjack by MobilityWare+

The final addition of January is another classic card game, which is easy to learn but pretty hard to master. Besides the usual Blackjack rules, players can go beyond with various choices like Hit or Stand, splitting, and even doubling down. Matches take place all over the world as well, ranging from locations like London to Barcelona. Plus, leaderboards and progression systems add another layer of challenge to the game.

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team

Lastly, this new title will be released on February 1st, taking players on a cosmic adventure with visually stunning graphics. Players will don armours called BEASTS, which draw strength from animal heroes. Each mech has unique abilities that make gameplay very interesting. The title can be played both solo as well as with friends and family.