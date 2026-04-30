What the Car? teams up with Goat Simulator for a chaotic and glorious collaboration

Triband and Coffee Stain Studios have teamed up for a collaboration that just makes sense

There are 11 levels to beat, all of which are filled with goats

You can also create your own levels using goat-themed items

Mobile isn’t short of collaborations. We see them all the time in gacha RPGs and very frequently in PUBG Mobile. Usually, it's an anime tie-in that's great for fans of that specific series. But rarely does it make as much natural sense as What the Car? teaming up with Goat Simulator.

That's right, Triband and Coffee Stain Studios have put their silly heads together to bring us double the usual chaos. The crossover includes 11 new levels to beat with goats aplenty. And there are ten golden versions of the beasts to look out for in particular. Collect all ten to unlock a new car skin. There's also a dialogue system, although apparently bleating is the most common response.

The collaboration GOAT

And if that's not enough kookiness, the developers have added goat-themed items to the level creator. Naturally, once completed, you can share them with the world, impressing everyone with your whimsy. If creativity isn't your jam, then there's plenty of mini-games to enjoy as well. All of which is goat-themed. Obviously. That's the whole point of this update.

To see what it all involves, check out the trailer below. As you can tell, it's all delightfully silly. The goat will hop onto the top of the car and use its impossible long tongue for... well, reasons, I suppose. Who am I to question a goat riding a car's motivation? Oh, and there are explosions, of course.

It's a match made in heaven as far as I'm concerned, and I'd love to see more inter-studio collaborations going forward. I've got nothing against My Hero Academia or Neon Genesis Evangelion appearing in every gacha RPG ever made. But I would like to see more game-meets-game crossovers.

What the Car? is available now on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs £4.99 per month, or local equivalent. If you want to get in on its crazy, wacky fun times, you can download it using the button below.