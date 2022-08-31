Apex Legends Mobile ranks - The whole system explained

A rank system is a necessary thing in any shooter. Without ranks, it would become boring fast. As a result, people will not stick around or be willing to spend more money on that game. That is why most multiplayer games nowadays have a rank system. In this guide, and you will learn about Apex Legends Mobiles ranks and how they work. No time to lose. Let’s get started!

RANKS SYSTEM IN APEX LEGENDS MOBILE GUIDE

Generally, the rank system is one of the best things in modern video games. It helps developers fix any balance issues and separates beginners from experienced players. Moreover, the rank system force peopleto play regularly. There are a lot of gamers who are only interested in playing to reach the highest rank.

If you have ever played Apex Legends on PC, you'll have no problem figuring out the rank system on mobile. However, if you have not played the game on other devices, understanding the rank system might be challenging since it differs from ranks in other games. And that is the main problem.

RANKS AND DIVISIONS LIST IN APEX LEGENDS MOBILE

Bronze - 0 - 1,200 RP

Silver - 1,200 - 2,800 RP

Gold - 2,800 - 4,800 RP

Platinum - 4,800 - 7,200 RP

Diamond - 7,200 - 10,000 RP

Apex Predator - Top 750 players

So,is divided into 7 ranks. In every rank, there are divisions. The further the rank is, the harder it will be to finish the division and get a promotion. You can see a list of all seven ranks below:

As you can see, RP (Ranked Points) are all you need to get the ranks. However, to get the last rank, you need to be one of the best players in the game. To help you get there, check out our weapon tier list. But still, do not expect to earn an Apex Predator rank. Even professional players in teams cannot do it sometimes. Therefore, getting this rank solo is nearly impossible.

Now that we've covered the different ranks, let's discuss RP.

RP IN APEX LEGENDS MOBILE

So, RP is the main currency used to rank up in Apex Legend Mobile. Generally, you will get RP by participating in matches. However, some tricks will allow you to get more.

For example, one of the things that significantly affects the number of RP you will get at the end of the match is kills. If you get a lot of kills, you will get some RP even when you lose. However, when you win and do not get kills, you will not get a lot of RP. Also, remember that the maximum number of RP you can earn per game is 250. Even if you get earn points, only 250 will be added to your progress. It may seem harsh, but that is how it works.

To conclude, the rank system in Apex Legends Mobile is pretty straightforward. If you have played this game on PC, played PUBG, or other shooters, you'll already be familiar with it. And if you want to reach the last, seventh rank, expect a long and difficult challenge. So, thank you for reading the guide. We hope you find it helpful! And while you are here, read our tier list of all legends in the game.