Aotuverse, previously Aotu World, lets players engage in PvP battles for blockchain-based prizes

Good news, Aotu World fans - Catheon Gaming and MultiMetaverse have teamed up to bring Aotuverse back to life, letting players engage in exhilarating play-to-earn gameplay. Following Aotu World's end-of-service announcement earlier this year, the quick combat strategy RPG is now back with a vengeance - and with blockchain technology to boot.

Now dubbed Aotuverse, the game brings back elements of the hit Aotu World comic with more than 60 million fans in China. The blockchain web3 version game lets players engage in challenging competitions to earn prizes while learning more about the backstories of each anime character for full immersion.

“The global anime market size was valued at US$24.80 billion last year and is expected to reach US$26.89 billion this year. The opportunity is ripe to capitalize on this exponential growth, and with anime’s popularity, we see it as the perfect marriage between the traditional entertainment world and blockchain," says William Wu, CEO of Catheon Gaming. "A game like this will harness the potential of NFTs and gaming, offering fans a fully immersive digital experience but without compromising on entertainment value. Catheon Gaming is pleased to play a role in bringing Web3 to one of the most popular entertainment industries in the world.”

“Aotu World is a popular anime franchise among younger generations in China, with unique artwork and inspiring character story development. It has attracted tens of millions of fans and a large group of UGC creators," says MultiMetaVerse. "We are delighted that our game product, adapted from the Aotu World franchise, will embrace the decentralized community outside China via Catheon Gaming. We truly hope that users embrace the game and the Aotu World franchise in return, and we look forward to having more UGC creators join MMV’s UGC creator community. Together, our goal is to build an immersive and multi-faceted entertainment experience around Auto World.”

If you're eager to learn more, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

