Lost Twins 2 is a co-op puzzler that challenges you to reunite siblings

Reunite siblings in Lost Twins 2 with puzzle platforming

Explore, solve tricky problems and control both siblings at once

Move the world around you to access new areas

Now, I'm not sure why so many games focus on siblings needing to rescue each other. If my sister and I had managed to lose the other inside a vortex to another world, we'd probably just have their share of the ice cream and call it a day. But Lost Twins 2 is for those of you with a more positive sibling relationship to call on.

You play as Abi and/or Ben, a pair of siblings who've been lost across different, fantastical worlds and need to find their way back home. You'll control both at the same time, platforming around strange environments and solving puzzles to reunite the pair.

Sibling rivalry

But one of the more interesting mechanics here is to shift the environment around you. Since you'll often not be on the same screen as your sibling, you can move different areas and connect them in different ways, letting you access new areas you'd otherwise be unable to reach.

Overall, it's quite a straightforward concept for a game, but it has enough in the way of interesting ideas to make it stand out. I think the only thing that's missing is perhaps some kind of co-op mode to take advantage of the dual character format.

But at the same time, managing to make two characters work is difficult enough. So I don't blame developer Playdew for sticking with a mostly single-player format. You can jump into Lost Twins 2 right now on iOS and Android and see if you've got the puzzling chops to bring our intrepid pair back together!

In the meantime, if you want to check out what else is making waves on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our key selections out of the recent launches?