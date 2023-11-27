Another Eden adds new Episode, guaranteed Encounters, and Stellar Awakening system in latest update

WFS has announced a new update for Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, letting players get their hands on a new Episode "The Cliffs of Wyrmrest (Wryz Saga I)" with plenty of Chronos Stone up for grabs. Version 3.3.100, in particular, will welcome new characters Wryz and Cerius to the fray, along with the "Stellar Awakening" system that lets you boost your character's level cap and even learn a new skill to boot.

In the latest update for Another Eden, you can look forward to new Encounters until December 10th; plus, you can access the new episode "The Cliffs of Wyrmrest (Wryz Saga I)" after you complete Main Story chapter 13.

Additionally, on your 10th Encounter, you can expect a guaranteed 5-star character from the limited "The Ways We Walked Round 6" banner once. This includes Premaya Another Style (Devotroid), Dewey Another Style (Phantom Thief), Biaka Another Style (Rose Unseen), and Cynthia Another Style (Avesta) among others.

Of course, a total of 1,000 Chronos Stones will be up for grabs until December 31st to ramp up the festivities as the year ends. And finally, the new "Stellar Awakening" system offers you a way to unlock a hidden ability for your 5-star Styles.

There are tons of other new updates in the latest patch, so if you're eager to join in on all the festivities, you can download Another Eden on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.