Another Eden gets a goodie-packed half-anniversary campaign and time-twisting new story beats

Cats ahoy

Another Eden is introducing its version 3.13.0 update

The update coincides with the 8.5th anniversary

Jump into new story content alongside various goodies and events

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space (my vote for strangest title) has just released its version 3.13.0 update. This update not only coincides with the 8.5th anniversary of Another Eden, but also includes brand-new story content in the form of An Ode to Origin: Act 2 - The Humans, A Just Dream.

Equally long-winded title aside, what does this new story content offer up? Well, it's all a bit esoteric, but as ruins begin appearing suddenly out of nowhere, it's up to Aldo and friends to travel into the future to investigate their origins. After reuniting with the Chrono Clan, you'll need to travel to a plate in the south called Aura to discover the truth.

To help you along the way, there's a new character in the form of Mildy. Keep an eye on our Another Eden tier list to see where they end up!. And thanks to the 8.5-year anniversary, there'll be plenty of goodies throughout the campaign period to help you along, too.

In the garden of Eden

To kick off the half-anniversary campaigns, there's Another Eden Mondays. You can grab yourself a free white key by logging in every week until November 25th, between 3 am on Monday and 2:59 am on Tuesday (that's in UTC time). Use the white keys to enter the Phantom Crystal Dimension for a chance at further goodies.

Meanwhile, the daily campaign until November 17th offers either a Guiding Light or Luring Shadow each day between 15:00 and 14:59 the next day (UTC again). That's on top of Revival Campaigns available until December 31st and Whispers of Time to encounter a character once a day until November 5th.

But if Another Eden's esoteric style is a bit too calm and nice for you, maybe it's time to snap some necks? Metaphorically speaking, of course, so check out our mobile review of Hitman: Absolution to see what we thought of Feral Interactive's latest port!