Another Eden launches new narrative, rate-up chance for new character, login bonuses and more in latest update

The Chronos Empire Strikes Back indeed

Discover Main Story Part 3

Jillfunny and her Sidekick Pyggie will join the fray

Score up to 2,000 Chronos Stones just by logging in

Another exciting new update has landed on Another Eden, the popular JRPG that boasts more than 15 million downloads across the globe. In particular, the version 3.8.0 update will add Main Story Part 3 Into The Hollow "The Chronos Empire Strikes Back" Volume 3 to the fray, which comes with the new character Jillfunny and her Sidekick Pyggie.

In the latest update to Another Eden, you can look forward to nabbing the "Another Style" of the character Feinne, along with a special Star Dream Encounter campaign until June 30th where you can receive a Star Dreams Piece after your 10th ally Encounter using Paid Chronos Stones. This Star Dreams Piece will contain a 5-star class character, and can only be redeemed once.

Additionally, 5-star class Jillfunny will have a rate-up chance in the summons pool, while the [Fateful Encounter] Luring Shadow Special Edition event will let you score a guaranteed 5-star class character on the tenth encounter.

For a maximum of 20 times, you can also use the Whisper of Time once a day until June 30th for a Whisper of Time encounter. And of course, no update would be complete without a special login bonus, where a total of 2,000 Chronos Stones are up for grabs for anyone who simply logs in during the event period.

I personally had a blast playing this game, so if you're curious, you can check out my Another Eden review to get an idea.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Another Eden on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.