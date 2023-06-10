Another Eden welcomes new characters and adds a bunch of login bonuses in latest update

WFS has announced a new update for Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, letting players experience new content that features Apocrypha "Wanderer in the Vortex" Chapter 6 "The Breaking Dawn". In this Version 3.1.100 update, players can look forward to two 5-star characters they can encounter simply by playing through Apocrypha.

The latest update for Another Eden adds a new character "Yakumo" to the fray along with a new Sidekick "Kumos". This comes with new maps and areas, fresh background music, and a new Another Dungeon.

Along with other limited-time events, players can expect to boost their collection of Chronos Stones simply by reaching the true endings of Apocrypha "Wanderer in the Vortex" Chapters 1-6. There will be 100 Chronos Stones up for grabs for each - players can check their inbox after clearing the quests to claim their rewards. This will run until August 31st.

"Wanderer in the Vortex" Chapter 6: The Breaking Dawn is available! ????New Character Yakumo & New Sidekick Kumos

????Fateful Encounter

????Fateful Encounter: Chaos Banquet Series

??Wanderer's Diary: Chapter 4 See the in-game Notices for details!#AnotherEdenhttps://t.co/THR8yfBdrC pic.twitter.com/JpgHRlYKcX — Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space (@AnotherEdenRPG) June 9, 2023

Of course, no update would be complete without a bunch of login bonuses, and from now until June 28th, players can expect to score increased Chronos Stones from 20 to 50. There will also be a limited-time 2200 Chronos Stone package for sale, as well as a limited-time 4500 Chronos Stone package until June 20th. Each package will be available for purchase twice.

There are tons of other updates in store for you, which you can learn more about on the official Twitter page. For now, if you're keen on getting your hands on the update, you can do so by downloading Another Eden on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.