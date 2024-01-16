iLLANG, an upcoming social deduction game, opens pre-registration on the App Store following Google Play

Challengers Games recently announced their upcoming project, iLLANG - a social deduction game coming to mobile. Pre-registrations opened up on Google Play a couple of weeks ago, and now iOS users can chime in as well as the pre-registration doors open on the App Store. While we still don’t know when the game is releasing, all interested players can finally sign-up for the game.

iLLang is a mafia-styled game that can be played between 6 and 20 players. It takes everyone on a thrilling social mystery experience where they must uncover who the “illang” or the wolf is in Koji village. The story begins with various characters gathering in the village due to an incident called by an inlang (wolf).

All players have been tasked with different tasks that have been designed to match their attributes. The villagers will have to apply their powers of social deduction to figure out which one of them is the wolf. There are plenty of minigames that are part of the entire experience to make gameplay more fun.

It’s not just villagers as players can also choose to be foxes and wolves themselves. Since everyone has different abilities, they will all offer distinctive takes on the gameplay loop. Pre-registration rewards are also up on offer, giving away 1,000 Gold, 10 Gacha Tickets, and 10 Job Tickets and the Akira character as milestone rewards.

The game was first featured during G-Star 2023 at G-CON by Koji Taumra, President of Challengers Games, and is planned to release sometime in February. If it sounds like something up your alley, then pre-register for iLLANG by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information and join the rest of the community on Facebook.