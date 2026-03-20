Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe opens pre-registration for the cosy idle sequel

So cute it hurts

Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe has opened pre-registration ahead of its late April release

Pre-register now to grab the Sakura Shorthair cat completely free

Magic Recipe offers more of the cosy, idle experience fans of Cats & Soup have come to love

Behind-the-scenes here at Pocket Gamer, one of the constant favourites amongst some of our staff is Cats & Soup. And if you're also a devoted feline fanatic of this hit idle game, you'll be glad to know the official sequel, Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe, has just opened pre-registration!

If you just look at what Magic Recipe has to offer, merge mechanics and housebuilding, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's not exactly standing out. But where it does differ is in Mage Recipe's dedication to reproducing the adorable, cosy atmosphere of Cats & Soup.

You'll be able to see your feline friends at work and play all around your fully customisable in-game residence, while enjoying both merge puzzles and minigames. Certainly, if you're an idle or merge fan, it'd be well worth pre-registering even if it weren't for some of the rewards on offer.

It's a kind of magic recipe

Ah, yes, did I not mention the rewards? Those of you pre-registering for Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe ahead of its expected release in late April. You'll be granted the Sakura Shorthair entirely free of charge, not to mention other goodies such as Gems and Energy.

While I'm not a Cats & Soup fan myself, I can definitely see the appeal. Not least being the fact that it manages to stand out from the crowd in terms of graphics and atmosphere with its adorable and fantastical art style. Certainly, if you've been wanting to jump into Cats & Soup for a while now, then Magic Recipe may end up being the place to start.

But it's far from the only option if you're looking for a fun and engaging idle experience on mobile. Why not check out our list of the best idle games on iOS to see what we think are worth having a go at?