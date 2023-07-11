Angry King: Scary Pranks, a new family friendly puzzle stealth game hybrid, launches for iOS and Android

A brand new casual and family-friendly game about pranking a monarch king has officially launched under the title Angry King: Scary Pranks. From developer Keplerians, this simple but funny title is all about sneaking around a tyrannical ruler's castle while you attempt to find different ways to spook him and keep him on his toes in an act of light rebellion for the people under his rule.

Despite what you may think based on the rather simplistic 3D art style and general causal nature of the game, Angry King does have a small bit of depth to it. This is clear right away from the fact that, rather than being a simple side-scrolling 2D puzzle game like most of its ilk, this one is actually a first-person exploration game of sorts with a bunch of puzzles thrown into the mix. On top of all of that, it’s also technically a stealth game too!

Today is the day, ANGRY KING IS OUT! ???? Don't waste another second and go play your new favorite game! ???? Let us know what you think in the comments.#Keplerians #AngryKing #HorrorGame #mobilegaming pic.twitter.com/Wj6SEdGZC9 — Keplerians (@KepleriansTeam) July 7, 2023

The gameplay follows you as Leonard Goodfellow, the rebellious prankster who’s here to embarrass the King in whatever possible ways he can find. This ranges from placing his throne on a catapult, where his glory-loving ego will force him to sit upon it and be launched through the air immediately, to simply placing rope traps in the hallways for the King to get caught in.

Of course, the military doesn’t love the idea of their esteemed ruler getting pranked as such, so all the while you navigate the maze of the castle trying to find new ways to embarrass the man, you’ll also have to avoid all of his guards and the King himself. It makes for a fun little mix that can be a good way to kill some time or hang out with your kids while they laugh at all the funny ways the King can be pranked.

If that all sounds good to you, you can give Angry King a download for free by checking out either of the links below!