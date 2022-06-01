Amazing Frog? lets you explore Swindon as a frog in a multiplayer sandbox adventure on iOS

Inviting players to explore the UK town of Swindon in ways they haven't done before, Amazing Frog? lets you play with jet skis, mopeds and drones as developed by the two-person dev team Fayju. The sandbox adventure title puts players in the shoes of the titular hero as he buys coffee from Frog Milk Coffee, exercises in the gym, explores the ocean and more.

In Amazing Frog?, players can expect to do everything from surviving sewer zombie outbreaks to even visiting the moon. Players can also unlock costumes, collect trophies, visit Fart gyms, unlock grapple hooks and so much more. There are tons of different items you can interact with, which include vehicles, weapons, ragdolls, cannons, trampolines, missiles, wildlife creatures and so much more.

The game also features up to 4-player split-screen as well as plenty of hidden secrets to discover. From the footage on the embedded clip below, it seems like you can also ride pigs, race on dirt tracks, dance with glowsticks or even interview random frogs on the street.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun as an adventuring amphibian, you can download Amazing Frog? over on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

