Almost Out of Mana is out now on mobile where one wrong spell can spell disaster

A spell for a spell

Almost Out of Mana is a wizarding puzzler now available on iOS and Android

It tasks you with clearing the board of various fantasy monsters to retrieve your lucky pants (yes, really)

From solo developer Tepes Ovidiu, it offers clean art, surprisingly laid-back gameplay and challenging puzzles

Being a wizard can be stressful. Oh sure, you can manipulate the fundamental elements of the universe, but you also have to contend with miscasts, summoned entities and of course, losing your pants. And that nightmare scenario for any mage is what's shown off in the newly released Almost Out of Mana for mobile!

Coming to us from solo developer Tepes Ovidiu, Almost Out of Mana offers a simple challenge, but one that might test your perseverance to its limit. You're presented with a grid of fantastical enemies to cleave through, each with its own health pool. At your disposal is a spellbook's worth of arcane abilities to destroy them with.

Of course, as you might've already guessed, you can't just go casting fireball willy nilly. Your mana is limited, and each spell drains that reserve, with the challenge being to destroy your enemies without running dry.

Take your time

If this is all sounding a bit much, then don't worry. Almost Out of Mana isn't about to push your patience to its limit. You aren't pressured by timers, and you have ample space in which to make your decisions on how to escape each predicament.

Coming from the developer of Eco Power Towns and Is This Yours, you can expect the same kind of clean art style from Almost Out of Mana to complement that surprisingly laid-back gameplay. And with a resounding gold star from Will in our Almost Out of Mana review, I think it's well worth taking a look at.

Want to put your puzzle skills to the test? Does Almost Out of Mana barely even give you pause? Well, why not put that brain of yours to the test with our comprehensive list of the best puzzle games on iOS to see what we recommend?