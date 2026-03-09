All Who Wander drops its enormous item-packed v1.2.11 update for even more looting

Itemised updates

All Who Wander, the turn-based roguelike RPG, has dropped its latest update

Version 1.2.11 offers up exciting new items for you to choose from

Not only that but it comes after a suite of additional QoL and model updates too

As we draw to a close for the day here at Pocket Gamer (or at least I do), there's just enough time to round up an exciting new update from All Who Wander, the turn-based roguelike RPG that's caught our attention these past few months. And if you've been hankering for more of the turn-based roguelike, then version 1.2.11 is what you've been waiting for.

It may not have a particularly headline-grabbing name, but this latest version is part of a culmination of their item-focused updates over the past few cycles, and it comes packed with a whopping 60+ new goodies to dig your adventuring fingers into. With the ability to use virtually any item you grab being such a major part of your improvisational adventuring, this is a major new addition for any adventurer.

As I've learned through Elder Scrolls and Dungeons & Dragons, everyone loves to get their hands on loot, useful or not. And this update comes alongside previous additions, including new looks for items, various buffs for stats such as Wisdom and Charisma, and pathing improvements, making your journey to accrue as much moolah as possible even more exciting.

They call me the wanderer

If you need another reason to dig into All Who Wander, then it might strike you to learn that I think this is one of the more exciting turn-based RPGs out there. I think because it boils down the experience of dungeon-crawling into that enticing essence of hack 'n slash action.

Of course, there's also the usual additions of some more player-friendly monetisation and IAP options. But I can't vouch for how unobtrusive (or er, trusive) those might be. Either way, if you've been holding off until the next major update, now's very much the time to hop in and give All Who Wander a go!

