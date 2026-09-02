Albion Online unleashes its Dragonfire update with major PvE additions

Albion Online has introduced a major new update with Dragonfire

It adds The Ancient Lands, a new PvPvE area for players to do battle in

And the biggest addition by far comes in the form of dragons as both bosses and roaming encounters

Albion Online, the popular PvPvE MMORPG, has introduced a major new update dubbed Dragonfire. Aside from enhancing the PvE experience for players, this update also introduces dragons to the world of Albion Online for the very first time. But there's even more than that to experience, with new enemies and new lands to explore.

Yes, you did read that right: dragons. This update introduces a brand new area called The Ancient Lands, and exploring this PvP and PvE-infused area will eventually lead you to the four Drake Islands. Managing to beat these will, unlike the final and most challenging area, in the form of the Dragon Sanctuary and the terrifying boss Azaryon, the fire dragon.

Fire it up

Beating Azaryon has a pretty exciting reward too, allowing you to grab your own drake egg and grow a powerful new mount of your very own. Of course, you won't just be facing down dragons in the sanctuary itself. These powerful enemies can pop up in random encounters or be offered as high-value targets for Guilds.

With parties of up to twenty players supported in your journey to The Ancient Lands, this newest update to Albion Online promises to be one of the most significant yet for players.

It is rather ironic that Albion Online hasn't seen the presence of dragons until now, as you'd be forgiven for thinking they were pretty standard as far as fantasy elements go. But by introducing them as both a major boss and a new roaming threat, I think they'll definitely make an impression on you, or burn you into the terrain, whichever comes first.

Still, if Albion Online doesn't have enough to satisfy you, we've got plenty more MMORPG action to be had on mobile. Simply dig into our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for some we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the most well-known of the genre!