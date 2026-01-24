Albion Online unveils a slew of content as part of its spring and summer 2026

It's gonna be a busy year

The roadmap for spring and summer 2026 is here

Realm Divided returns, Bandit Assaults gets reworked, and more

But the biggest update has to be that dragons are coming

Albion Online’s Spring and Summer 2026 roadmap feels like the devs saw their checklist of long-running conversations and then decided to act on them all. Faction warfare gets sharper, the world itself gets a facelift, and dragons are no longer just a line in Albion’s lore.

The first stop is Realm Divided Part II, landing on February 23rd. This is where faction play starts to feel more physical. The new Faction Battle Standards turn PvP into something you literally carry on your back. Grab one from an active Province, build its value through fights and objectives, and try to escort it back to a friendly Outpost for points. Of course, if you go down, the banner changes hands, value and all.

Bandit Assaults are also being reworked to slot neatly into this new faction structure. Instead of focusing purely on Outposts, the event now pulls in all faction activity through the Supply system. It begins as a sprawling conflict across lethal zones before narrowing into a concentrated, high-stakes brawl over Fortresses and valuable chests.

There’s also the new Armory system, designed to help players discover viable builds without needing a spreadsheet or a guild lecture, plus a new 1v1 Arena and a fresh Crystal Arena map for focused PvP practice. Console players will also see Albion arrive on Xbox around this Spring update period.

Summer is where things get interesting again. A limited-time Keeper Event season will run as a shared experience for the entire player base, echoing the Avalonian Invasion years back. Details are being kept quiet, but it’s positioned as narrative glue leading directly into the biggest addition on the roadmap.

That addition, of course, is Dragons. Not as window dressing, but as major world objectives. High-end PvE targets, PvP magnets, and reasons for alliances to form and fall apart. The biggest rewards live in full-loot zones, but there’s space carved out for non-lethal encounters too, keeping the risk-versus-reward balance very Albion.

