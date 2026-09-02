Survive: Wilderness, the popular minimalist survival sim, makes its way to iOS at last

Survive: Wilderness, the classic survival simulator, has finally made its way to iOS

The long-running survival sim takes a minimalist approach, having you make choices about how to survive

Each day brings new challenges to manage your thirst, hunger and temperature

Survive: Wilderness is a survival sim that's been very popular over the years and has now made its way to iOS. Also available on Android, Survive: Wilderness tasks you with managing various survival scenarios, such as being shipwrecked, lost in the woods or hiking through the mountains.

Rather than a traditional survival-crafting sim like Minecraft, where you manually trek around the world gathering materials and building your base, Survive: Wilderness offers a more realistic, choice-based gameplay system. Each day you'll have to manage your various needs such as temperature, thirst, hunger and overall health, making decisions on how to prepare for each night and morning that follows.

Where's Bear Grylls when you need him?

There's a saying that 'every game is someone's favourite' which is definitely applicable here. While Survive: Wilderness may not look that exceptional to some of you, the reviews on iOS are full of excited folks praising the return of an old favourite.

And in truth I can see the appeal of Survive: Wilderness. Pretty much every game beyond the original Minecraft has struggled to manage the survival-crafting format in some way, as they add more complexity on top of what should be a simple gameplay loop.

Survive: Wilderness goes in the opposite direction, narrowing your options down to simply managing what your character does with the limited time in each day, and adjusting your stats accordingly. This, combined with a surprisingly peaceful minimalist style and rave reviews, makes Survive: Wilderness well worth checking out in my opinion.

In the meantime, if you are hankering for a more traditional survival-crafting experience, then you've still got plenty of options. Our list of the best mobile games like Minecraft offers our curated picks for games we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a titan of the genre!