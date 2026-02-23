Albion Online launches its Realm Divided Part II update today with new mechanics and modes

Onto Albion!

Albion Online is expanding its faction combat revamp with Realm Divided Part II

Although a little more restrained, it boasts new capture-the-flag and bandit assault mechanics

Dive in and compete to take over the map with Realm Divided's major revamps

With its vast open PvP world and survival mechanics, Albion Online has proven to be a big hit with players for a good reason. Mostly to do with all the combat and brutal wars for control, that is. And that specific warfare focus is getting new tweaks with the debut of their Realm Divided Part II update!

Dedicated readers will recognise this update being teased as part of the 2026 Albion Online roadmap. Realm Divided Part II expands the already massive additions to faction conflicts, which kicked off with the introduction of faster-paced, more brutal warfare, including sieges of faction fortresses.

Realm Divided Part II isn't quite as drastic, but it certainly has some exciting additions. Such as Faction Battle Standards, which form the core of capture the flag-style objectives and the rework of the Bandit Assault event that sees you competing with other factions to clear out highwaymen and robbers as you go camp-by-camp.

A house arrayed against itself

You can check out the full patch notes on the Albion Online site, but overall, I think it's obvious these are great additions. It puts me in mind of something like the warfare simulator Foxhole.

However, I think the strength of Albion Online compared to Foxhole is the approachable nature of a fantasy MMORPG. That and the design more intentionally stick to the existing systems while adding in the excitement of sieges and broader-scale warfare.

Getting mass-combat right in an MMORPG can be a pain, so hopefully, Realm Divided proves to be the overhaul to faction combat that fans of Albion Online have been waiting for!

