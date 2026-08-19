Game of Thrones: Dragonfire ties into season three finale with limited-time event

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is set to tie into the upcoming third season finale

A limited-time event sees all previously released dragons return to the Hatchery

Dragonfire mixes strategy with 'hero collection' in the form of the series' iconic dragons

After the disastrous reception of the Game of Thrones finale way back in 2019, it seemed as if the franchise was done on television. But after the dramatic success of both A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon, it's no surprise Game of Thrones: Dragonfire has been tying back into these newfound high points!

And if you've been following House of the Dragon, you can now enjoy a limited-time event, available until August 24th, set to tie into the season three finale of the show. This event will see all the previously limited dragons return to the Hatchery, each modelled on their appearance in the show.

I'm aliiive!

With everything from Rhaena Targaryen's Sheepstealer to Baela Targaryen's Moondancer available, I wouldn't be surprised if fans were eager to jump in and grab some of the recognisable dragons featured throughout the series, especially with the latest statistics marking over six million dragons already hatched.

The decision to tie content to the currently airing season is particularly interesting. Rewarding players for watching, for example, really helps emphasise that Dragonfire is supposed to capitalise on the resurgent popularity of the GoT setting as a whole.

With House of the Dragon set to continue into a fourth season, I would hazard a guess that Dragonfire will be aiming to tie into the show for a good while yet. Although how it holds up post-show will be anyone's guess, for the moment the GoT name is once more prestigious enough to draw people in based on recognition alone.

Speaking of hot new stuff though, it would seem that SoulTerra Odyssey marks a real different twist on the match-three format. But after being burned by Digimon Up, it's time for Stephen to see if Bandai Namco's newest option, SoulTerra Odyssey, holds up.