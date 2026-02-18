Backpack Legends is the next addition to the inventory-management genre, coming soon to iOS and Android

'Tis the season of arranging backpacks

Another game with grid-based inventory management

Added layer of open world adventure with dungeon crawling

Choose from four distinct classes and rebuild your village

I had a strange sense of deja vu putting this one together. I only just wrote about Overgeared Hero, and last week it was Backpack Battles, and now Backpack Legends has popped up with pre-registration on iOS and Android. Either inventory management has suddenly become the hottest trend around, or someone opened the floodgates and forgot to warn the rest of us.

To be fair, Backpack Legends does try to push things in a slightly different direction. Yes, you’re still arranging weapons and gear inside a grid-based bag and squeezing every last stat boost out of that limited space. But instead of focusing purely on roguelike runs, this one features an open-world adventure with dungeon crawling, boss fights, and several zones to explore.

You’re the only hero on the field, and everything comes down to how well you prepare before the fight starts. I actually like that approach, because it turns the backpack itself into the real build system. A sword placed next to the right item might change your whole strategy, while a badly organised loadout can send you back to tow,n wondering what went wrong.

Speaking of towns, there’s a surprisingly strong idle element running underneath everything. As you rescue villagers and rebuild structures like mines or markets, your settlement starts automatically generating resources. Classes like Warrior, Mage, Archer, and Assassin round things out, alongside a huge pile of gear to stockpile.

Will the genre keep growing or fade as quickly as it arrived? While that remains to be seen, three backpack strategy releases in such a short span definitely feel like more than a coincidence. Yet if all this has you keen, Backpack Legends is expected to launch toward the end of June.

If the mix of town building and adventure sounds like your thing, you might want to check out our picks for the best city builder games on Android while you wait.